Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Imperva accounts for about 1.9% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperva were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperva by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imperva by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMPV. ValuEngine raised shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Imperva from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $3,102,418.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,418.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $1,153,739.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Imperva Inc (IMPV) opened at $46.85 on Monday. Imperva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Imperva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperva Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

