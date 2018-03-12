Kohl's Co. (KSS) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Kohl's has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kohl's has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl's to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,579.26, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl's has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Kohl's’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl's news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $224,716.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl's has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kohl's Co. (KSS) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/kohls-co-kss-raises-dividend-to-0-61-per-share.html.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.