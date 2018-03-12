Koch Industries Inc. Takes $408,000 Position in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 6,393 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $262,816.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $475,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE TNET) opened at $48.79 on Monday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $3,418.00, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

TriNet Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $120.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

