Koch Industries Inc. Invests $392,000 in Moelis & Co (MC)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Moelis & Co ( MC ) opened at $53.25 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,936.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.98%.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $514,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 49,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,393 shares of company stock worth $6,999,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

