Koch Industries Inc. Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,155,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,634 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 929,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 345,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( NYSE:PAA ) opened at $22.47 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16,295.38, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

