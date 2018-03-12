Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 5,267 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $131,727.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,727.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 363,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,864. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.96 and a PE ratio of -50.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Jounce Therapeutics’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

