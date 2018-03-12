Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) opened at $54.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $10,273.30, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,312,964.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,316,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $1,832,377.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,308 shares of company stock worth $10,072,992. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

