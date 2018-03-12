Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Sanofi (SAN) a €84.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €84.00 ($103.70) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. S&P Global set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.00 ($100.00).

Shares of Sanofi (EPA SAN) traded up €0.21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €65.79 ($81.22). 700,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($114.78). The firm has a market cap of $83,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

