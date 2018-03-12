Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,758 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Spartan Motors Inc ( NASDAQ:SPAR ) opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.32, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $326,765.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/kennedy-capital-management-inc-reduces-position-in-spartan-motors-inc-spar.html.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.