Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Marcus & Millichap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc ( NYSE:MMI ) opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,367.35, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $225,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $492,198.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,867.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $1,133,618. 58.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

