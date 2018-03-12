Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 45,175 Shares of Manitex International Inc (MNTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manitex International by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 863,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) opened at $11.77 on Monday. Manitex International Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.46 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNTX shares. Roth Capital upgraded Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

