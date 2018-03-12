Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,805 CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBG. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CBRE Group by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in CBRE Group by 5,136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Inc (CBG) opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16,157.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.03%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

In other news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $89,566.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,175,707 shares of company stock valued at $236,657,635. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

