Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Microsemi Co. (MSCC)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 91.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 33.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,911.08, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Microsemi Co. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $67.52.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Microsemi had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCC. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Microsemi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.32.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

