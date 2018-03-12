Kendall Capital Management Invests $615,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Stock

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33,372.94, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $78.89 and a 52 week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 116,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $11,505,254.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $341,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,475.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,007 shares of company stock worth $97,704,699. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

