Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 15,874 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 805,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 212.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

World Fuel Services Corp ( NYSE INT ) opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,595.72, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.45%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

