K&S (SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.55 ($27.84).

Shares of K&S (ETR SDF) opened at €23.67 ($29.22) on Thursday. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a one year high of €24.74 ($30.54). The company has a market capitalization of $4,530.00 and a PE ratio of 29.59.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

