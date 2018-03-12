Just Eat (JSTLF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Sell

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Just Eat in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Just Eat from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

