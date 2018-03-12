Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ JNP) opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.58. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

