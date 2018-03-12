Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.
Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ JNP) opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.58. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Juniper Pharmaceuticals
Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.
