JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Stock Spirits Group (STCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note released on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 320 ($4.42) target price on the stock.
STCK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 207 ($2.86) to GBX 340 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.
Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.54) on Thursday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.42). The stock has a market cap of $512.06 and a PE ratio of 5,130.00.
In other news, insider Paul Bal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($36,888.64).
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based spirits company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and distribution of branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates through five segments: Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Other Operational and Corporate.
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.