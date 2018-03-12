JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lookers (LOOK) Price Target to GBX 130

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 109 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.80) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOOK. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lookers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137.71 ($1.90).
Shares of Lookers (LOOK) opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 and a P/E ratio of 788.33. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82).
Lookers Company Profile
Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.
Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.