Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 109 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.80) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOOK. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lookers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137.71 ($1.90).

Get Lookers alerts:

Shares of Lookers (LOOK) opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 and a P/E ratio of 788.33. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-lookers-look-price-target-to-gbx-130.html.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.