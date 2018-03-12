JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lendlease Group (LLESY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd.

About Lendlease Group

Lend Lease Group is an integrated international property and infrastructure company. The Company consists of Lend Lease Corporation Limited and its controlled entities, including Lend Lease Trust. Its segments include Property Development, Infrastructure Development, Construction and Investment Management.

