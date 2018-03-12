JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Vetr currently has $111.60 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Nomura upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE JPM) opened at $118.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $409,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,301.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,726 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Vetr” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-upgraded-to-hold-at-vetr.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.