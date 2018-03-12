JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €109.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €123.10 ($151.97).
Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €112.70 ($139.14). 251,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $47,270.00 and a PE ratio of 19.60. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($160.06).
Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.
