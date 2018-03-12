Joseph F. Matrange Sells 397 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Joseph F. Matrange sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $61,669.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE KWR) opened at $157.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,102.37, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $126.18 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 94.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley set a $165.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 46,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/joseph-f-matrange-sells-397-shares-of-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-stock.html.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.