Joint’s (JYNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

“4Q17 revenue of $6.93M, up 19.9% y/y, was above both our estimate of $6.62M and consensus of $6.64M. System-wide comp sales grew 26% y/y. GAAP EPS of ($0.02) was slightly narrower than both our estimate and consensus of ($0.03). 2018 guidance issued with revenue bracketing our estimates and above consensus, but adjusted EBITDA below both our estimates and consensus. JYNT plans to open 40-50 franchise clinics, add up to 2 new corporate-owned clinics (greenfields), and purchase up to 3 existing franchises (buybacks).”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

JYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of Joint ( NASDAQ JYNT ) opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Joint by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Joint by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Joint by 3,839.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

