Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,510 ($48.49) to GBX 3,700 ($51.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($52.50) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($53.88) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,592.22 ($49.63).

Shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) opened at GBX 3,250 ($44.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.53. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,681 ($37.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,511 ($48.51).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($44.21) per share, with a total value of £384 ($530.53).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, which is a manufacturer of catalysts and catalyst systems for vehicles and industry; Process Technologies, which is a supplier of catalysts, licensing technologies and other services to the syngas, oleo/biochemical, petrochemical, oil refining and gas processing industries; Precious Metal Products, which is organized into its Services businesses, which include management, distribution, refining and recycling of precious metals, and its Manufacturing businesses, which fabricates products using precious metals or related materials, platinum group metal catalysts and platinum group metal chemicals; Fine Chemicals, which is a supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), custom services and catalyst technologies, and New Businesses, which focuses on its Battery Technologies, Atmosphere Control Technologies and Fuel Cells Businesses.

