Jefferies Group Lowers Express Scripts (ESRX) to Hold

Jefferies Group cut shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESRX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Express Scripts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.97.

Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45,319.88, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback 45,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $279,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $262,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Swedbank bought a new position in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,016,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Express Scripts by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,782,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,233,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 996,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Express Scripts by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

