Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 60.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 40.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.04 to $35.85 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc ( NYSE GSK ) opened at $37.36 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $92,631.66, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.26%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

