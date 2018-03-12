Jefferies Group LLC Sells 29,659 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 25,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.84, for a total transaction of $4,625,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) opened at $161.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $22,291.38, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 89.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Sells 29,659 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/jefferies-group-llc-sells-29659-shares-of-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb.html.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.