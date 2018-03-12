Jason Industries Inc (JASN) SVP Acquires $84,075.00 in Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) SVP Keith Alan Walz purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ JASN) opened at $3.11 on Monday. Jason Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $145.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JASN. ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on Jason Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JASN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jason Industries by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 3,974.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 407,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after buying an additional 397,431 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 336,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 181,961 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 268,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

