Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf (IYC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf (BMV:IYC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYC. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf (BMV IYC) opened at $191.48 on Monday. Ishares U.S. Consumer Services Etf has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00.

