iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,319 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index accounts for about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $383,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,450,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,887,000 after buying an additional 473,119 shares in the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,073,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,808,000 after buying an additional 1,078,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,722,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,753,000 after buying an additional 147,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,485,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,007,000 after buying an additional 467,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) opened at $80.11 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $37,830.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

