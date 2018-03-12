iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (IXC) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,422,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) opened at $33.93 on Monday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,170.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

