iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Index accounts for 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Index by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA IWM) opened at $158.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41,840.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

