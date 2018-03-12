iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,943,718 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the February 15th total of 529,325 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 569,565 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 553,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,862,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,845,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 533,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) opened at $66.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

