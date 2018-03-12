Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of Visa Inc ( V ) opened at $124.51 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $281,010.00, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $707,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,634 shares of company stock worth $6,562,157 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ipswich-investment-management-co-inc-has-4-94-million-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.