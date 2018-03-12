Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price dropped 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 790,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 639,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a market cap of $24.34, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Shares Down 13.9%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/invivo-therapeutics-nviv-shares-down-13-9.html.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc, is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury.

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.