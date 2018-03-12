Investors Sell Simon Property Group (SPG) on Strength (SPG)

Investors sold shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $50.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $156.74

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,155.01, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 124.80%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $106,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/investors-sell-simon-property-group-spg-on-strength-spg.html.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.