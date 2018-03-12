Investors Sell Shares of Intuit (INTU) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $53.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intuit had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuit traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $177.33Specifically, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $342,992.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,049 shares of company stock valued at $121,193,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.05.

The company has a market cap of $45,270.00, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

