Investors Buy Shares of United Rentals (URI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $107.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.17 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Rentals had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. United Rentals traded down ($2.77) for the day and closed at $186.63

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $5,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $508,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock worth $13,532,337. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

