Investors Buy Shares of United Rentals (URI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $107.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.17 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Rentals had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. United Rentals traded down ($2.77) for the day and closed at $186.63
URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $5,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $508,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock worth $13,532,337. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.
