Investors Buy PACCAR (PCAR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on weakness during trading on Monday. $49.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PACCAR had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. PACCAR traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $67.74

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.24.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/investors-buy-paccar-pcar-on-weakness.html.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.