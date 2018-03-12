Investors Buy PACCAR (PCAR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on weakness during trading on Monday. $49.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PACCAR had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. PACCAR traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $67.74
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.
