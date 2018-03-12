Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intertek Group (ITRK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intertek Group (LON: ITRK) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2018 – Intertek Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,646 ($78.00) price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 4,200 ($58.03) to GBX 5,000 ($69.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/23/2018 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,600 ($63.55) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,800 ($66.32) to GBX 5,000 ($69.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Intertek Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($80.13) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) traded down GBX 24 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,028 ($69.47). 68,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,274. The firm has a market cap of $8,110.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,856.82. Intertek Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,789 ($52.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,470 ($75.57).

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jean-Michel Valette acquired 112 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,012 ($69.25) per share, with a total value of £5,613.44 ($7,755.51).

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers.

