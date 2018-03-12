Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS):

3/10/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

2/23/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

2/21/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/3/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think the timing of the financing (in front of early Gocovri commercial updates) is ideal, and should allow shares to rebound quickly. There is an additional $12.75M greenshoe option that we expect to be filled as well. The company indicated it had $176.4M in cash/investments on its balance sheet as of December 31, 2017, up from $130.7M in cash at the end of 3Q:17, and also received a $65M payment from Healthcare Royalty Partners in 4Q:17. We estimate that Adamas therefore used ~$19.3M in cash in 4Q:17 and should have ~$270M in cash after the equity financing (with no additional financing needs this year). Because we believe that Adamas is a likely takeout target during a period of increased M&A activity and higher CNS valuations, it is possible that this could be its last financing event. We continue to view ADMS as our top pick in 2018, and reiterate our Buy rating.””

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. 1,190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $738.83, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Adamas Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

