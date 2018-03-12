IntriCon (IIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IntriCon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of IntriCon ( NASDAQ IIN ) opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.86, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. IntriCon had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

