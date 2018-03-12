International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.01.
Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $159.31. 4,783,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,000. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,750.00, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 49.83%.
In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.
