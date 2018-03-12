International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.01.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $159.31. 4,783,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,000. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,750.00, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/international-business-machines-corp-ibm-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.