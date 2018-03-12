Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $294,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 18,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,334,862.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,093.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean S. Mathison sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $179,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( ICE ) opened at $75.73 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $44,097.14, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.