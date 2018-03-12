Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 7758449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

WARNING: “Inspirit Energy (INSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/inspirit-energy-insp-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-06.html.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing the micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boiler for commercial applications. The Company’s mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water (for domestic hot water or central heating) and an electrical output that can be used locally or fed back into the National Grid.

