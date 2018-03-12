Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) CEO Sells 27,283 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $857,504.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,867.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ RVNC) opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46,025.57% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,394,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 105,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4,063.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 885,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 480,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

