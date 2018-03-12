Insider Selling: Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,297.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.74%.

Noble Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 765,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

