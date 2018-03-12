Insider Selling: Glance Technologies Inc (GET) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET) insider Penny Olga Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Penny Olga Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Penny Olga Green purchased 20,000 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Penny Olga Green sold 46,500 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Penny Olga Green sold 7,700 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $7,161.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Penny Olga Green sold 1,100 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,364.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Penny Olga Green purchased 1,000 shares of Glance Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $1,470.00.

Glance Technologies Inc (GET) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,000. Glance Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Glance Technologies Company Profile

Glance Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers the Glance Pay, a mobile payment application for restaurants. The Company offers its services in the mobile payments industry. Through Glance Pay, users can pay their restaurant bills. Through Glance Pay, users can access their records, receipts and rewards.

